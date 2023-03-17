TCS Promises Business As Usual Amid Surprise CEO Change

It’ll be business as usual at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. even as the corner office at India’s largest I.T. services company prepares for a new occupant.

"The transition won’t be dramatic," TCS’ outgoing Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan said at a press conference on Friday, with his successor Krithi Krithivasan by his side. "Both of us have worked together for a long time, across teams. I don’t expect the transition to be dramatic as such, but we owe it to our customers, our colleagues, our employees, and all stakeholders to do this diligently."

Krithivasan, who currently leads TCS’ BFSI vertical, said that he will work with Gopinathan over the next few months to understand all the parts of the business. He doesn’t expect any immediate organisational or strategy changes.

"From a BFSI perspective, we will discuss with the team—how we’ll handle that you’ll get to hear sooner than later… ," he said. "TCS has always been a company built on an evolutionary approach. We are blessed with a ‘One Team’ culture. We will definitely look at ways to reorganise as required."

"As far as strategy and priorities are concerned, we tweak as we go along every year, but the core principles remain. They are the bedrock of our success."