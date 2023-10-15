TCS Hiring Scam: 16 Employees Fired, Six Vendors Debarred

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has fired 16 employees and debarred six vendors from the company over a purported hiring scam that surfaced in June this year.

Upon conclusion of an investigation launched on June 23, India’s largest private employer found 19 employees to be involved in a bribes-for-jobs scam involving the company’s resource management group.

“Sixteen employees have been separated from the company for code of conduct violations, and three employees have been removed from the Resource Management function,” TCS stated in an exchange filing on Sunday.

Additionally, six vendors, their owners and affiliates have been barred from doing any business with TCS.

The Tata Group company is now taking various steps to strengthen its resource management function, including:

Regular rotation of personnel in the resource management function.

Enhanced analytics on supplier management.

Periodic declarations by vendors on compliance to Tata Code of Conduct and know your supplier process for additional declarations.

Periodic audits of the vendor management process.

On June 23, the Mint newspaper reported that TCS had discovered within its ranks a multi-crore recruitment scam that compromised the hiring process at the Tata Group firm.

A whistleblower, in a communication to TCS’ chief executive officer and the chief operating officer, had alleged a senior executive at the company’s resource management group was accepting bribes from staffing firms for years. People involved in the scam may have earned Rs 100 crore through commissions, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Following this, on June 29, TCS banned six employees and six business associates or subcontractors.