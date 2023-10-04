Tata Technologies To Reserve 10% IPO Shares For Tata Motors Shareholders

Tata Technologies Ltd. will reserve a portion of its initial public offering shares for its employees as well as shareholders of parent Tata Motors Ltd.

The portion reserved for Tata Motors shareholders will constitute 10% of the pure offer for sale, according to an addendum to the draft red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Employees have been allocated 0.5% of the paid-up equity share capital. These shares will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis.

A board resolution to this effect was passed on Sept. 6.

The Tata Technologies IPO , the first from the Tata Group in nearly two decades, will see Tata Motors and others offload as much as 23.6% of the stake. The pure offer-for-sale of 95,708,984 shares by Tata Motors (81,133,706), Alpha TC Holdings Pte (9,176,873) and Tata Capital Growth Fund I (4,858,425) is equivalent to 20%, 2.40%, and 1.20% stakes, respectively.

Tata Motors, at present, owns 74.69% of the company, while Alpha TC Holdings and Tata Capital Growth Fund I have 7.26% and 3.63% stakes, respectively.