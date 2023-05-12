Tata Motors Q4 Results: Reports Profit For Second Straight Quarter, Beats Estimates

Tata Motors Ltd. reported profit for the second consecutive quarter in the three-month period ended March, on higher domestic sales and improved performance of Jaguar Land Rover.

The automaker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 5,408 crore for the fourth quarter, against a net loss of Rs 533 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 3,866 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.