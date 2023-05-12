Tata Motors Q4 Results: Reports Profit For Second Straight Quarter, Beats Estimates
Tata Motors posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in Q4 versus loss of Rs 533 crore in the same quarter last year.
Tata Motors Ltd. reported profit for the second consecutive quarter in the three-month period ended March, on higher domestic sales and improved performance of Jaguar Land Rover.
The automaker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 5,408 crore for the fourth quarter, against a net loss of Rs 533 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 3,866 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Motors Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 35% to Rs 1.06 lakh crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1.03 lakh crore.
Ebitda rose 58% to Rs 13,114 crore, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 12,181 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 12.4% versus 10.6%. Analysts had forecast it at 11.9%.
Tata Motors' commercial vehicle sales rose 2% year-on-year to 1.12 lakh units, while the passenger vehicle sales grew nearly 10% to 1.35 lakh units in the quarter.
However, the weakness in exports limited the overall sales to 2.43 lakh units, a growth of 3.4% year-on-year.
Sales of the company's U.K.-based arm Jaguar Land Rover, excluding the joint venture in China, rose 24% to 94,649 units as supply of semiconductors improved. While sales of Land Rover models rose, Jaguar's dispatches fell 27%.
Improved performance at JLR also helped in margin expansion at the consolidated level.
Shares of Tata Motors ended 0.4% higher before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.1% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.