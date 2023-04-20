Tata Communications, ICICI Securities Q4 Results A Mixed Bag — Earnings Wrap

Communication infrastructure provider Tata Communications Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd. were among the companies that announced their earnings for the quarter and year ended March 2023 on Wednesday.

Tata Communications posted revenue in line with expectations of Bloomberg's panel of analysts, but faltered on other metrics like Ebitda and net profit.

While ICICI Securities' top-line was largely in line with estimates, its bottom-line missed the mark by a slight margin.