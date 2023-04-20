Tata Communications, ICICI Securities Q4 Results A Mixed Bag — Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings of major companies that were announced after market hours.
Communication infrastructure provider Tata Communications Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd. were among the companies that announced their earnings for the quarter and year ended March 2023 on Wednesday.
Tata Communications posted revenue in line with expectations of Bloomberg's panel of analysts, but faltered on other metrics like Ebitda and net profit.
While ICICI Securities' top-line was largely in line with estimates, its bottom-line missed the mark by a slight margin.
These are the major earnings announced after market hours on April 19:
Tata Communications Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.89% at Rs 4,568.66 crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,609.32 crore.
Ebitda down 4% at Rs 1,034.22 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 1,101.50 crore.
Ebitda margin at 22.63% vs 23.79%. Analysts had estimated it at 23.9%.
Net profit down 17.22% at Rs 326.03 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 358.30 crore.
The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 21 per share for FY23.
ICICI Securities Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declines 0.77% to Rs 884.78 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 889.08 crore.
Ebitda down 2.69% at Rs 547.98 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 379.6 crore.
Ebitda margin at 61.93% vs 63.16%. Analysts had forecast it at 42.7%.
Net profit down 22.81% at Rs 262.68 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 279.48 crore.
The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 9.25 per share for the recently concluded fiscal.
Mastek Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 21.95% to Rs 709.18 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 672.85 crore.
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 125.52 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 116.6 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.7% vs 20.75%. Analysts had estimated it at 17.3%.
Net profit down 9.17% at Rs 72.57 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 80.45 crore.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per share for fiscal 2023.