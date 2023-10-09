Swiggy Delivery Executives Call For Citywide Strike In Mumbai; Services Impacted

Food delivery giant Swiggy's delivery services have been impacted in several areas of Mumbai, after its delivery executives called for protests against the company.

Service is impacted in Bandra, Dadar and several parts of South Mumbai as well.

The strike, called by the Rashtriya Karmchari Sena, started on Oct. 8. The riders alleged reduced payouts by Swiggy as the main reason for the protest, in a video posted on social media.