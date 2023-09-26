Supreme Court Refers Unstamped Arbitration Agreement Case To A Seven-Judge Bench

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred a seven-judge bench to reconsider the issue of whether an arbitration agreement in an unstamped contract is enforceable or not.

The reference was made by a five-judge bench led by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

The court said that arbitrators across the country were facing uncertainties in the backdrop of the five-judge bench judgement and that the issue was of significant importance.

The case will now come up for a hearing on Oct. 11.