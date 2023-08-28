Stäubli Opens $15 Million Facility In Bengaluru To Expand Footprint In India

BQPrimeBusiness NewsStäubli Opens $15 Million Facility In Bengaluru To Expand Footprint In India
The 25,000 square feet office strengthens Stäubli's presence in the region, a company statement said on Monday.

28 Aug 2023, 5:29 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mold Maintenance Station. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Mold Maintenance Station. (Source: Company website)

Global industrial and mechatronic solution provider Stäubli, has opened a $15 million facility in Bengaluru.

The new facility represents three Divisions – Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics – and houses a product showcase/ demonstration area, training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service centre.

Gurupad Bhat, Managing Director, Stäubli Tec Systems India, said "This facility will help us collaborate closely with stakeholders to fast-track our localisation efforts and strengthen local engineering capabilities to increase the Stäubli footprint in India."

With a focus on industries such as Railway, Automotive, Pharma and Power, Switzerland-headquartered Stäubli has four dedicated divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile.

