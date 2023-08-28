Stäubli Opens $15 Million Facility In Bengaluru To Expand Footprint In India

Gurupad Bhat, Managing Director, Stäubli Tec Systems India, said "This facility will help us collaborate closely with stakeholders to fast-track our localisation efforts and strengthen local engineering capabilities to increase the Stäubli footprint in India."

With a focus on industries such as Railway, Automotive, Pharma and Power, Switzerland-headquartered Stäubli has four dedicated divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile.