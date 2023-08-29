Stocks To Watch: Sun Pharma, Zomato, LTIMindtree, SJVN, NBCC India, Gokaldas Exports, KRBL

U.S. equities started the week with gains while bond yields fell at the beginning of a week full of economic data that will help shape the Federal Reserve policy outlook, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.25% and Nasdaq jumped 0.41% as of 2:14 p.m. New York time. Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained and was trading 0.34% higher.

Brent crude prices were down 0.41% at $84.13 per barrel and gold spot rates were up 0.25% at $1,919.78 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two sessions of losses as it closed higher after a volatile open on Monday. Realty, pharmaceutical and public sector banking stocks rose, while shares of fast-moving consumer goods and information technology were under pressure. The indices snapped two days of losses as the Sensex rebounded to the 65,000 level, while Nifty was trading beyond the 19,300 mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 110 points, or 0.17%, up, at 64,996.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 40 points higher, or 0.21%, at 19,306.05.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Monday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,393.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,264 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The local currency strengthened three paise to close at Rs 82.63.