JK Cements - Augmenting Capacity To Support Deeper Market Reach; Retain 'Buy': Axis Securities

In FY23, JK Cement Ltd. registered a robust cement sales volume of 16.24 million tones per annum, up 16% YoY from 14.02 mtpa in FY22. Grey and White Cement volume grew by 17% and 8% respectively.

The growth was driven by a superior demand environment in both trade as well as non-trade segments and new capacity addition during the year. 

The company’s Ebitda margins declined to 13.4% in FY23 from 18.6% in FY22, recording a decline of 570 basis points. This was primarily due to the overall increase in costs, which rose 12% YoY on a per-tonne basis to Rs 5,177.

The higher costs were due to increased energy costs, which were up 33% per tonne YOY. In response, the company took several measures to improve efficiency and leveraged input cost levers across the value chain to reduce costs.

The company’s blended realisation improved by 5% in FY23 to Rs 5,979/tonne. Its operating cash flow also improved by 57% toRs 1,377 crore in FY23 owing to better management of working capital.