Q1 FY24 Earnings Review - Domestic Cyclicals Propel Growth; Heavyweights On The March: Motilal Oswal

Corporate earnings – Banking, financial services and insurance and auto drive the quarter, as expected:

Corporate earnings for Q1 FY24 came in strong and could underpin the underlying overall optimistic narrative of India. After a solid 23% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY20-23, the Nifty posted 32% earnings growth in Q1 FY24, beating our estimate of 25% growth.

Our coverage universe in Q1 FY24 recorded the highest earnings growth in the last eight quarters, fueled by domestic cyclicals, such as BFSI and auto.

Banks have guided for consistent growth momentum in loans, primarily driven by steady traction in the retail, business banking and small and medium enterprise segments. The Corporate segment is witnessing a gradual recovery, led by working capital loans and a robust sanction pipeline. While most banks have experienced net interest margin stagnation or decline, company managements expect the rising cost of funds to lead to further moderation in margins over the next few quarters.

Within the non-banking financial company/housing finance company sector, managements highlighted the following:

Early signs of higher delinquencies and/or stress in rural personal loans, Relatively higher compression in Vehicle Finance NIM in Q1 FY24 because of higher competitive intensity and higher proportion of new vehicles in the disbursement mix, Strong demand momentum across product segments.

For the upcoming quarters, the managements shared that a) there will be a minor increase in borrowings costs followed by bottoming out of the margins, b) there could be a minor impact on collections from flooding in the Northern India but no Early Warning signals as yet.