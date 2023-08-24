Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, NHPC, P&G Health, Aeroflex Industries, Vascon Engineers, SJS Enterprises

U.S. stocks and bonds climbed after economic reports in both the U.S. and Europe bolstered speculation that major central banks will pause their interest rate hikes to prevent a recession, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.25% while Nasdaq surged 1.68% as of 2:14 p.m. Dow Jones rose 0.57%.

Brent crude prices slumped 0.77% to $83.38 per bbl while gold spot prices advanced 1.05% to $1,917.47 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices erased early volatility to end higher for the third session on Wednesday. Nifty Bank reclaimed the 44,500 mark intraday, with banking stocks leading the advances. Fast-moving consumer goods and energy sectors were under pressure.

The Sensex recovered to close above 65,400 level, whereas the Nifty ended beyond the 19,400 mark. The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 index hit fresh highs intraday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 213 points up, or 0.33%, at 65,433.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 48 points, or 0.25%, higher at 19,444.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after a four-day streak of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 614.32 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 125.03 crore.

The local currency strengthened 25 paise to close at Rs 82.68 against the U.S dollar. It strengthened the most in a single day since June 14, when the rupee appreciated 27 paise at close.