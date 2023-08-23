Reliance Industries – Broad-Based Earnings Strength; Free Cash Flow Remains Negative: ICICI Securities
Capex intensity remains material.
ICICI Securities Report
The FY23 annual report of Reliance Industries Ltd. throws up some interesting data points:
Capex of Rs 1.4 trillion had grown by a material Rs 423 billion in FY23,
resultant, net debt (including spectrum and other deferred payment liabilities) expanded sharply to Rs 1.05 trillion, despite a material Rs 428 billion of increase in cash plus equivalents for the year,
net working capital (excluding cash) increased by Rs 220 billion, driven by a sharp uptick in inventories,
free cash flow generation remains elusive, despite sharply higher profitability – FCF yield of negative 1.2% versus an average negative yield of 3.6% over FY21-22.
Overall, earnings prospects remain strong for RIL, but we have revised down FY24/25E earnings per share by 2% each, target price reduced by 1% to Rs 2,650/share (from Rs 2,670/share). Maintain 'Add' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
