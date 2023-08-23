Cement Sector Check - Fuel Cost Raising Its Head: ICICI Securities

Even as cement prices stand weak (since Q2 FY23 till date), the street found solace in the plunging global fuel costs, hoping it will stay low and drive-up Ebitda margins.

However, the recent rebound in global fuel rates (petcoke up 23% and thermal coal up 16% from the bottom of mid-July-23) could challenge the hypothesis (our savings expectations have been reduced from Rs 350/tonne to Rs 270/tonne).

Add to it the Q1 FY24 disappointment – of ~0.5-4% QoQ realisation drop and sequential rise in freight cost/tonne (reported by several cement companies) – and the saving expectations get further dimmed.

With the following concerns appearing sticky –

continued weak pricing power, and uncertainty owing to huge capacity build-up by Adani Cement.

We stay cautious on the cement sector.