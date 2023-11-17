Stocks To Watch: JSW Steel, Axis Bank, TVS Motor, Indigo, Delhivery, SJVN, Brigade Enterprises, Genus Power
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Treasuries climbed after the latest economic figures underscored a gradual slowdown, reinforcing speculation the Federal Reserve will end its most aggressive hiking campaign in decades, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 Index fell and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.01% and 0.01%, respectively, as on 1:01 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.30%.
Brent crude was trading 5.43% lower at $76.77 a barrel. Gold was higher by 1.25% at $1,984.44 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices rose over 1% before paring gains to close at a four-week high on Thursday.
Information technology, healthcare and consumer durable sectors advanced, while banks and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 307 points, or 0.47%, higher at 65,982.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 90 points, or 0.46%, up at 19,765.20.
Overseas investors continued to be net buyers of Indian equities for the second day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 550.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 705.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened 9 paise to close at 83.24 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.
Stocks To Watch
Banks and NBFCs: The Reserve Bank of India has made consumer lending costlier for banks and non-bank lenders, and also asked them to limit exposure to such loans amid growing risk concerns. Consumer loans will attract a credit risk weight of 125% as compared with 100% earlier. For NBFCs, too, consumer loans will attract a risk weight of 125%.
JSW Steel: The company said it has withdrawn the application to surrender one of its iron ore mines in Odisha's Keonjhar citing demand and supply scenario.
JSW Infrastructure: The company has received Letter of Award from Karnataka Maritime Board for development of all-weather, deep-water, greenfield port at Keni in Karnataka on PPP basis. The estimated cost of the Project is Rs 4,119 crore with initial capacity of 30 MTPA.
InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo continued to dominate Indian skies with a 62.6% market share in October as per domestic air traffic data.
SpiceJet: The airline improved its market share to 5.5% in October.
Delhivery: Softbank-backed SVF Doorbell (Cayman) has sought to sell stake through block deals at Rs 403.5-413.85 apiece, as per Bloomberg. It holds 14.46% stake as of September end.
Axis Bank, Manappuram Finance: The RBI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 90.92 lakh on Axis Bank and Rs 42.78 lakh Manappuram Finance for violation of certain directions of the banking sector regulator.
TVS Motor: The company announced its entry into Europe by signing an agreement for import and distribution with Emil Frey.
SJVN: The company has signed a power purchase agreement for 200 MW wind power project with Solar Energy Corp of India at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore. With the allotment of this project, the wind portfolio now stands at 497.6 MW.
IRB Infrastructure: Moody's affirmed the company's Ba1 CFR and India Toll Roads' Ba2 senior secured rating and maintained the stable outlook for both ratings. The company's assets benefit from long-term concession agreements that allow for regular toll rate adjustments and provide several protective measures against unexpected adverse events, the agency said.
Redtape: Unit Redtape HK has incorporated a subsidiary by the name of Redtape London.
PNB Housing Finance: The board will meet on Nov. 24 to consider issuance of NCDs up to Rs 3,500 crore on private placement basis in tranches over the next six months.
Coromandel International: The company unveiled its Coromandel Nanotechnology Center at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, which will support its efforts towards development of wide range of nano-enabled agro-inputs for plant nutrition and crop protection.
Genus Power Infrastructure: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, namely 'Purvanchal Eav-3 Smart Metering' for manufacturing of all type of smart/advanced/ prepaid meters.
Technocraft Industries (India): The company will discontinue the production of Milange Yarn at its Milange Yarn unit located at Murbad, Maharashtra due to adverse market conditions and losses. During FY23, revenue contribution from this unit was 5.69% of total revenue.
DCX Systems: The board approved raising of funds of up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches by way of public issue, preferential issue, rights issue, private placement, qualified institutions placement(s) and/or any combination.
Brigade Enterprises: The company signed a joint development agreement with Krishna Priya Estates and Micro Labs for a residential housing project in Bengaluru for Rs 2,100 crore. It will develop around 2 million square feet of residential housing in Yelahanka, which is spread over 14 acres.
Bulk Deals
DB Realty: Authum Investment and Infrastructure bought 27 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 198.9 apiece and Neelkamal Tower Construction LLP sold 73 lakhs (1.45%) at Rs 199.05 apiece
Mishtann Foods: Aruna R Jain bought 70 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 15.94 apiece.
Insider Trades
Linc: Promoter Ekta Jalan bought 2,444 shares on Nov. 15.
Bajaj Healthcare: Promoter Anil Champalal Jain bought 11,00 shares on Nov.12.
Genus Power Infrastructure: Promoter Anju Agarwal and Monisha Agarwal bought 1,100 shares each on Nov. 12.
Ritesh Properties And Industries: Promoter Kavya Arora bought 4,383 shares and 11,227 shares on Nov. 12 and 13.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 33,971 shares from Nov. 13 to 15.
SKM Egg Products: Promoter SKM Shree Shiv Kumar sold 17,032 shares on Nov. 15.
Pledge Share Details
Inox Green Energy Services: Promoter Inox Wind created a pledge of 70.68 lakh shares on Nov. 13.
Who's Meeting Whom
Granules: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 23.
Mahindra And Mahindra Holidays: To meet analysts and Investors on Nov. 23.
Ashoka Buildcon: To meet investors analysts and Investors meet on Nov. 22.
Piramal: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21, 24, and 30.
Emudra: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 20, 23, and 30.
Polycab: To meet investors on Nov. 21
Navine Fluorine: Investor and analysts meet on 21 November
Archean Chemicasl: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 22
ONGC: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21 and Dec. 1.
Tata Consumer: To meet investors on Nov. 21 and 22.
MCX: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 22.
Narayan Hrudalay: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21.
Sobha: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21.
Saregama: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 22.
Go Fashions: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21.
Aether Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 24.
IIFL finance: To meet analysts on Nov. 21 and 22.
NHPC: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21.
Trent: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21.
RBL Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 24, 27 and 29.
HDFC Bank: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21 and 23.
Thomas Cook: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21 and 22.
Timex Group: To meet investors on Dec. 1.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Apollo Microsystem.
Ex/record-date Interim Dividend: Man Infraconstruction, Archean Chemical Industries, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, CAMS, Gabriel India, IRCTC, Jamna Auto Indutries, K.P. Energy, Metropolis healthcare, MRF, Info Edge, Panama Petrochem, Polyplex corporation, Precision Wires, RR Kabel, Stylam Industries, United Spirits, Vidhi Speciality Food Ingredients.
Ex-date Dividend: Page Industries, Procter and Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare.
Ex/record-date Special Dividend: Ram Ratna Wires.
Move into short-term ASM framework: EMS, Kesoram Industries, Orient Green Power, Sharda Motors Industries, Sigachi Industries, Tilak Nagar Industries, Veranda Learning Solutions.
Move out of short-term ASM framework: Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings.
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures rose 0.57% at 19,835.00, at a premium of 69.8 points.
Nifty November futures open interest fell by 3.26% by 7441 shares.
Nifty Bank November futures fell 0.26% to 44,273.00, at a premium of 111.45 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest fell by 8.92% by 13895 shares.
Nifty Options Nov. 23 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,900 and maximum put open interest at 19,700.
Nifty Bank Options Nov. 22 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 44,500 and maximum put open interest at 42,000.
Securities in the ban period: Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, MCX, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.