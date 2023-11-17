Stocks To Watch: JSW Steel, Axis Bank, TVS Motor, Indigo, Delhivery, SJVN, Brigade Enterprises, Genus Power

Treasuries climbed after the latest economic figures underscored a gradual slowdown, reinforcing speculation the Federal Reserve will end its most aggressive hiking campaign in decades, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 Index fell and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.01% and 0.01%, respectively, as on 1:01 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.30%.

Brent crude was trading 5.43% lower at $76.77 a barrel. Gold was higher by 1.25% at $1,984.44 an ounce.