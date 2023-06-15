Stocks To Watch: HCL, SJVN, PTC India, Reliance Communications, DCW, Dilip Buildcon, Persistent Systems

Asia markets are poised for muted gains after U.S. equities inched higher as the Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes but warned further increases this year remain on the table.

Futures for equity benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong advanced. U.S. contracts were moderately higher in early Asian trading following the 0.1% rise for the S&P 500 on Wednesday, which closed at the highest level since April last year. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%, bringing its gain since the start of the year to 37%.

The dollar fell to trade near a one-month low, as the Australian dollar was among the largest gainers in major currencies against the greenback on Wednesday.

In Asia, investors will be focused on potential policy easing in China and retail and industrial data for May that is expected to show further slowing in the country’s sputtering recovery.

Meanwhile, Brent crude fell to $73 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading around $68. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.79%, whereas Bitcoin was below 26,000-level.

At 05:26 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 0.06% at 18,823.5.

Indian stock benchmarks held on to gains following a volatile start on Wednesday ahead of the Fed meeting. This was led by gains in metals, while non-banking financial companies and the media sectors remained under pressure. The Indian rupee strengthened 27 paise to close at 82.11 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities were net buyers for the second day in a row on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,714.7 crore, the highest amount of net buying by FPIs this month so far. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors were net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 654.8 crore, the NSE data showed.