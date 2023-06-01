Stocks To Watch: Coal India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bank Of India, HDFC Life Insurance, Gati

U.S. stocks reversed the AI stocks-driven gains amid persisting economic headwinds. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were down 0.8% by 12:39 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.66%.

Crude price dropped 1.1%, while gold price rose 0.3%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin dropped 2.9% to trade around $27,000 level.

Domestic benchmark indices ended lower as banks and financial stocks, including the HDFC twins, Axis Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India dragged.

The Indian rupee closed flat against the U.S. dollar as domestic equities came under pressure and the greenback retained its strength.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the eighth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 3,405.9 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were net sellers for two days in a row and offloaded Rs 2,528.5 crore worth of equities.