Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 31

Asia stocks are poised for a mixed open. The yen rallied on a report that the Bank of Japan may raise a limit on government bond yields, Bloomberg reported.

Japan’s currency surged to its strongest level in nearly three weeks after Nikkei reported, without identifying from where it obtained the information, that the Bank of Japan is considering letting the yield on 10-year government bonds rise above 1%.

Brent crude rose to $88.05 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was trading around the $82.85 level. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.90%, whereas Bitcoin was above the $34,000 level.

India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second consecutive session on Monday, supported by gains in Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 329.85 points, or 0.52%, higher at 64,112.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 93.65 points, or 0.49%, to end at 19,40.90.

Intraday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.63% to 64,184.58, and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.58% to 19,158.50.

Overseas investors became net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth day in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,761.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,328.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.25 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.