Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 16
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks extended their November gains on speculation that the Federal Reserve will be able to achieve a soft landing as the U.S. economy remains fairly resilient and inflation shows signs of cooling, reported Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.33% and 0.17%, respectively, as of 12:54 p.m. New York time. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.32%.
Brent crude was trading 0.95% lower at $81.69 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.12% at $1,961.93 an ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices staged a sharp recovery through late trade to close at a four-week high on Wednesday, led by gains in realty and IT stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 742 points, or 1.14%, higher at 65,675.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 232 points, or 1.19%, to end at 19,675.45.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after 14 consecutive sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 550.2 crore; domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 609.8 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee strengthened 18 paise to close at 83.15 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
Stocks To Watch
Bajaj Finance: The Reserve Bank of India barred the company from lending under its “eCOM” and “Insta EMI Card” products. The regulator said that it would review the supervisory restrictions after the company rectifies the deficiencies to the RBI’s satisfaction.
TCS: The IT major has set Nov. 25 as the record date for its Rs 17,000 crore buyback. The company will buy back up to 4.09 crore shares for Rs 4,150 apiece.
Dabur: The company's two foreign subsidiaries, Dabur International and Dermoviva Skin Essentials, have been removed as defendants in multiple lawsuits filed in a U.S. court over allegations that their hair-relaxer products caused ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and other related health issues.
Satin Creditcare Network: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Nov. 20 to consider the fund-raising proposal by way of the issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, and non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
IIFL Finance: The NBFC will invest up to Rs 200 crore in arm IIFL Samasta Finance by way of subscription to 7,47,94,315 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, at a premium of Rs. 16.74 per share, through rights issue.
Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Group announced the RLMM listing of its S144-3 MW series of wind turbines, which are extendable to 3.15 MW, making them a formidable force in the market. This listing marks an important milestone for the successful commercialization of the product.
One 97 Communications: The company announced a partnership with global travel technology company Amadeus for the next three years. It will integrate Amadeus's expansive travel platform, enhancing travellers' experiences from search to booking and payments.
Vedanta: Unit Malco Energy incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the name of ‘Vedanta Copper International VCI' in Saudi Arabia for its copper business.
Brightcom Group: The company approved the appointment of Brand & Associates as new statutory auditors effective Nov. 15. It sought a 40-day extension from exchanges for filing half-yearly results due to the resignation of the existing auditor and the subsequent appointment of a new auditor.
RateGain Travel Technologies: The company opened its qualified institution placement issue on Nov. 15. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 676.66 per share.
Bulk Deals
ASK Automotive: Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 23.20 lakh shares (1.17%) at Rs 310.05.
Insider Trades
Sasken Technologies: Promoter Arti Mody bought 8,952 shares on Nov. 12.
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 11 thousand shares on Nov.13.
Usha Martin: Promoter Nidhi Rajgarhia sold 3000 shares from Nov. 12. to Nov. 13.
Who's Meeting Whom
Balrampur Chini Mills: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 22.
Cochin Shipyard: To meet analysts and investors on Nov.20.
Redington: To meet analysts and institutional investors on Nov. 20 and 21.
Antony Waste Handling Cell: To meet analysts and institutional investors on Nov. 20.
Nazara Technologies: To meet analysts and institutional investors on Nov. 21.
Thyrocare: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 21.
Indiamart: To meet analysts and institutional investors on Nov. 22.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: EMS
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Bliss GVS Pharma
Ex/record date Interim dividend: Bayer Cropscience, Cigniti Technologies, Container Corp. of India, MSTC, Power Grid, Saksoft, and Sundram Fasteners.
Move into a short-term ASM framework: Centrum Capital.
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures rose 1.16% to 19,723.60, at a premium of 48.15 points.
Nifty November futures open interest rose by 3.51% to 7,920 shares.
Nifty Bank November futures rose 0.91% to 44,412.85, at a premium of 211.15 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest fell by 5.71% to 9,437 shares.
Nifty Options Nov. 16 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,800 and maximum put open interest at 19,600.
Nifty Bank Options Nov. 22 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 44,500 and maximum put open interest at 44,000.
Securities in the ban period: Delta Corp., Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, MCX, Sail, Zee Entertainment.
Money Market Update
