Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 16

U.S. stocks extended their November gains on speculation that the Federal Reserve will be able to achieve a soft landing as the U.S. economy remains fairly resilient and inflation shows signs of cooling, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.33% and 0.17%, respectively, as of 12:54 p.m. New York time. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.32%.

Brent crude was trading 0.95% lower at $81.69 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.12% at $1,961.93 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices staged a sharp recovery through late trade to close at a four-week high on Wednesday, led by gains in realty and IT stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 742 points, or 1.14%, higher at 65,675.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 232 points, or 1.19%, to end at 19,675.45.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after 14 consecutive sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 550.2 crore; domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 609.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 18 paise to close at 83.15 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.