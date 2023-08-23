Snap Appoints Former Google Executive As India Head

Snap Inc., the owner and operator of Snapchat, has announced the appointment of Pulkit Trivedi as its India managing director, as the company overhauls its organisational structure in India to make it more localised.

Trivedi will now report to Snap’s APAC President, Ajit Mohan, who resigned from Meta last November to join Snap.

Trivedi joins Snap from Google LLC, where he spent the last five years as the director of Google Pay - India business team. He has about 23 years of experience from top tech companies, including leadership roles at Meta and Google in India.

"In his role, Trivedi will be responsible for leading the organization's Indian operations, including driving revenue, supporting partners, and nurturing the creator ecosystem," Snap said in a statement.

Under Snap's new operational structure, its growth, market development, partnerships, content, and creator ecosystem teams will now report directly to Trivedi. "This new, highly localized structure reinforces Snap’s commitment to India, to further build unique experiences for the company’s growing user community," it said.

“Pulkit’s deep expertise in building and scaling businesses and finding ways to drive outsized growth for partners will enable us to continue delighting our surging community of over 200 million Snapchatters in India," Ajit Mohan said.

“Unifying our local teams under this new structure will set the right stage for making accelerated investments in India and enable us to further fuel the growth of our community and partners," he said.

In May, Snap claimed to have 20 crore monthly active users in India, with more than 12 crore Indians watching content across Stories and Spotlight, the fourth and fifth tabs of its Snapchat app.