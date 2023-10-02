Shriram General To Diversify Product Portfolio This Fiscal, Says Top Official

On the surge in electric vehicles in the domestic market, he said the sales of EV insurance policies were growing faster and the company issued policies worth Rs 82 crore during last financial year.

"EV is a good business for us. Last year, we wrote policies worth Rs 82 crore. While we have achieved that mark in the first six months of the current financial year, we expect Rs 200 crore in this segment by the end of this fiscal," he said.