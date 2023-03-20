Sensex, Nifty Snapped Two-Day Gains To End Lower: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two-day gains to end lower on Monday, led by losses in metal and PSU stocks ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates this week. The Nifty 50 ended below the 17,000 level.

European stocks fell and the U.S. equity futures retreated as the emergency weekend sale of Credit Suisse Group AG to UBS Group AG failed to soothe market jitters over the health of the banking system. Investors turned to the safety of Treasury notes, while gold rose on safe-haven demand.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 361 points, or 0.62%, lower at 57,204.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 112 points, or 0.65%, to end at 16,988.40.