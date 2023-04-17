SEBI's Show-Cause Notice To Brightcom Group: Were Auditors Asleep At The Wheel?

Highlighting 31 quarters of misstatements and nearly Rs 1,300 crore of irregularities, SEBI has passed an interim order against Brightcom Group Ltd. for an accounting fraud involving manipulation of financial statements.

In its April 13 order, the market regulator barred the directors of the Hyderabad-based ad-tech firm from disposing of their shares. It directed the audit committee to review the independence of the statutory auditors.

Brightcom overstated its profits and understated its expenses between 2014 and 2020, leading to a misstatement of Rs 868 crore, according to SEBI.

In its consolidated financial statements for FY20, the firm recorded an impairment of assets of Rs 868 crore. But no such disclosure was made in the standalone financial statements, indicating that the impairment was on account of subsidiaries. This charge, which should have been part of the profit and loss statement rather than the balance sheet, resulted in the company understating its losses by Rs 428 crore, the regulator said.