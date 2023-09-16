Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal By Nitin Desai's Widow Against NCLAT Order

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti in its Sept. 11 order said, "We do not find any good ground and reason to interfere with the impugned judgement and hence, the appeal is dismissed."

On Aug. 1, the NCLAT had dismissed an appeal by Nitin Desai against the June 25 NCLT order by which corporate insolvency proceedings were initiated against his company and an Interim Resolution Professional was appointed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.