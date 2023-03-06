Rural Economy Continues To Recover Even Amid El Nino And Heatwave Concerns

After lagging the urban regions in recovery post the pandemic, India's rural economy continues to show a pick-up even as it faces fresh headwinds from heatwaves.

High-frequency indicators available for the rural economy suggest stabilising conditions and improving incomes.

Tractor sales rose 24.4% year-on-year in January, while rural unemployment fell to 6.5%, according to data compiled by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. Two-wheeler sales grew 5% year-on-year but are still lagging pre-pandemic levels.

Rural wages, the brokerage said, picked up to rise 7.8% in November 2022, after having remained subdued for most of the past year.