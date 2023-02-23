Heat Waves, El Nino Pose Threat To India's Agriculture: Skymet President

As India witnesses sudden heat waves across states in the month of February, it could signal a weaker crop yield, according to Skymet Weather Services.

A possible El Nino condition later in the year could also disrupt the country's agriculture, the weather forecasting service said.

February temperatures have soared 6–10 degrees above normal, GP Sharma, president of Skymet Weather Services Pvt., told BQ Prime.

The spring season, which is a cushion between summer and winter season, has also been cut short with this rapid increase in temperature, Sharma said.