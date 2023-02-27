Already, Farmers See The Impact Of Heat Waves On Agriculture

"It's just February and already we are seeing heat waves. It's very surprising", says farmer and wholesaler Rohan Ursal. "Normally, we see heat waves from March and peaking in April or May", he said.

Temperatures have gone up by seven to eight degrees and the rise in temperatures is not just very sharp, it is also very sudden, Ursal, who is the chairman and managing director at Purandar Highlands Farmers Producer Company Ltd explained. Already, there is an impact. The fruits are not holding well because of the heat. They are smaller, he says, giving an instance. "Even fruits and vegetables are susceptible to sunstroke," he says.

The year might have started on a good note, but already, Ursal is seeing 30-40% less produce of figs than the previous year. "Ye to bilkul haath main hi nahi hain," (We have no control over this situation any more) he says, talking of the situation.

Brij Mohan Bhadu, a farmer in Pilibanga, in Rajasthan, had suffered considerable losses last year in wheat because of the heatwaves. This year, he says that with high temperatures once again, yield will be half of normal if these temperatures persist.

Early onset of summers and heat waves led to a fall in yield of wheat crop in 2022, with production estimated at 106.84 million tonnes as compared to 109.59 million tonnes the year before.

Pravin Pankajakshan, vice president for data science and AI, at CropIn, a startup that provides farm monitoring and management solution services, also owns a farm. Trees are already flowering and fruiting because of higher temperatures this year, he said. "That's not normal," he says.