Rising Competitive Intensity Could Weigh On IndiGo's Spreads, Says Jefferies

Intensifying competitive could weigh on InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s spreads in the medium term, according to Jefferies India.

The brokerage retained "underperform" rating for the airline, citing concerns over medium-term industry capacity addition, with a target price of Rs 1,615.

Given the strong demand outlook in India's aviation sector, competition is also looking to order and new players are desirous to add capacities, the parent company of IndiGo said.

There are challenges in getting the supply right, however, "IndiGo is ahead of peers in terms of orders," the brokerage said.