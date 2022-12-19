Reliance Vs Adani Vs Tata Brewing Up In India's $110-Billion Soap-To-Staples Market

Reliance said its products will be priced affordably. What that means is that it will not only take on multinational giants like Unilever Plc. and Nestle in India, but also unbranded and regional players. The company is known to deeply undercut its rivals with its private labels.

"There is a lack of large dominant national players in the FMCG segment, and the organised segment is currently a small part of it," said Abneesh Roy, executive director, Nuvama Institutional Equities.

"There is room for three to four big players. Small, regional players will lose out in favour of Reliance, Adani, and Tata in these commoditised parts of FMCG," he said. The slowdown-hit FMCG industry has also turned to cheaper variants as costs surge and Reliance could fill the gap with Independence.

It could be a powerful driver of customer loyalty to the retailer. That's because consumers return to their preferred brands, reversing the Covid-19 trend when consumer packaged goods disappeared from store shelves due to panic buying and private labels turned more appealing.

Isha Ambani, who helms Reliance’s retail business, said the high-decibel integrated launch of Independence will be supported by on-ground visibility and sampling activities in Ahmedabad, complemented with outdoor and print, radio and local television advertising.

Reliance is also incentiviszing super-stockists by offering double the margins compared to other FMCG companies at about 5-6%, a dealer in the western part of the country told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity out of business concerns.

For a company that built its Rs 2 lakh crore retail business from scratch within 16 years, entering into the top 10 list in Asia, the target to achieve Rs 50,000 crore turnover for the FMCG business does not seem far-sighted.