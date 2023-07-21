Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Profit Up 3%, Revenue Rises 2% To Rs 24,000 Crore
Net profit rose 3.11% sequentially to Rs 4,863 crore, on the back of revenue that increased 2.76% to Rs 24,042 crore.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. grew sequentially in the June quarter as its earnings from each user improved amid a wider churn in the industry.
Revenue of India's largest telecom operator by subscriber base rose 2.76% over the previous three months to Rs 24,042 crore in the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Net profit increased 3.11% sequentially to Rs 4,863 crore.
Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 2.76% at Rs 24,042 crore.
Ebitda rises 3.01% to Rs 12,210 crore.
Ebitda margin at 52.31% vs. 52.19%
Net profit up 3.11% at Rs 4,863 crore.
On Friday, shares of its parent company, Reliance Industries Ltd., fell 2.57% to Rs 2,536.20 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.31% lower at 66,684.26 points.