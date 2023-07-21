BQPrimeBusiness NewsReliance Jio Q1 Results: Profit Up 3%, Revenue Rises 2% To Rs 24,000 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Profit Up 3%, Revenue Rises 2% To Rs 24,000 Crore

Net profit rose 3.11% sequentially to Rs 4,863 crore, on the back of revenue that increased 2.76% to Rs 24,042 crore.

21 Jul 2023, 5:38 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
(Photo: BQ Prime)

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. grew sequentially in the June quarter as its earnings from each user improved amid a wider churn in the industry.

Revenue of India's largest telecom operator by subscriber base rose 2.76% over the previous three months to Rs 24,042 crore in the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Net profit increased 3.11% sequentially to Rs 4,863 crore.

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

  • Revenue up 2.76% at Rs 24,042 crore.

  • Ebitda rises 3.01% to Rs 12,210 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 52.31% vs. 52.19%

  • Net profit up 3.11% at Rs 4,863 crore.

On Friday, shares of its parent company, Reliance Industries Ltd., fell 2.57% to Rs 2,536.20 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.31% lower at 66,684.26 points.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT