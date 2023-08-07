Reliance Industries Goes Slow On Non-Core Investments As Net Debt Hits $9 Billion

It has been a quiet year for Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd. for acquisitions and investments.

The oil-to-retail company invested close to Rs 78,033 crore across all businesses in the year ended March, according to the 2023 annual report. That includes Rs 5,029 crore on account of entities acquired or additional investments.

By comparison, Reliance Industries Ltd. had invested $9.3 billion or Rs 73,764 crore just outside its core businesses in FY22.

Ambani deleveraged during the Covid-19 pandemic by selling stakes in telecom and retail businesses to become net debt free, only to add net debt as the conglomerate embarked on setting up gigafactories under its new energy business.

Reliance's standalone gross debt rose Rs 21,260 crore in FY23 to Rs 2.15 lakh crore. Net debt rose to Rs 72,897 crore (about $ 9 billion) as of March 2023 from Rs 12,328 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated net debt stood at Rs 1,10,218 crore as of March compared with Rs 35,815 crore a year earlier. What that means is that net debt for other segments including consumer businesses, stood at Rs 37,318 crore in FY23.