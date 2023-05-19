RBI To Transfer Rs 87,416 Crore Surplus To Government For FY23

The RBI board also decided to maintain the contingency risk buffer at 6%. In 2018-19, the RBI adopted the Economic Capital Framework requiring it to maintain a contingency risk buffer of 5.5-6.5% of its balance sheet.

It has raised the contingency risk buffer after at least two years, where it was maintained at 5.5%.

"The outperformance (in surplus transfer) is supported by large gross dollar sales of $206.4 billion in FYTD23 (till Feb 2023) v/s $96.7 billion in FY22. The revenues from dollar sales are likely to be substantial given that profits are calculated on the basis of historical cost of dollar purchase," said Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank.

From a fiscal perspective the dividend represents additional revenue of 0.2% of gross domestic product. However, it may be too early to say with certainty that FY24 fiscal deficit will undershoot the 5.9% GDP target, Sen Gupta said.

Radhika Pandey of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, the surplus transfer will aid the government meet its fiscal deficit target. It would crucial at a time when subsidy outgo will likely exceed the budget estimate.

"The dividend from RBI alone has come in significantly higher than budgeted while public sector banks are also declaring dividends which will add to the government’s coffers," said Teresa John, economist, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. "This in our view will aid government spending on rural and other schemes ahead of elections while maintaining capex spending without pressuring the fiscal deficit."

According to Madan Sabnavis of Bank of Baroda, the transfer is set to substantially help government finances and along with the performance of public sector banks and oil companies.

"The government is set for a bonanza on non tax receipts despite some scepticism around disinvestment proceeds," Sabnavis said.