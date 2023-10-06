RBI Monetary Policy: Regulator Announces Measures To Strengthen Risk Management At Banks and NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India announced a slew of measures to strengthen the risk management framework for India's financial system.

"The Indian banking system continues to be resilient, backed by improved asset quality, stable credit growth, and robust earnings growth," Governor Shaktikanta Das said, while pointing out "very high growth" in personal loans.

Banks and non-banking financial companies should strengthen their risk management strategies and develop stronger underwriting standards to tackle stress in these loans, Das said while presenting the monetary policy statement on Friday. "...strengthen their internal surveillance mechanisms, address the build-up of risks, if any, and institute suitable safeguards in their own interest," he said.

The measures that the RBI announced are as follows: