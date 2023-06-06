RBI Monetary Policy Preview: Easing Inflation Sets The Stage For A Prolonged Pause

The evolving growth-inflation mix indicates a continued pause from the RBI in June, according to Indranil Pan, chief economist at Yes Bank Ltd. The upside surprise seen in the latest GDP number for Q4FY23 shows that the economy is resilient even as private consumption expenditure remains on the slow track, he said. While headline CPI inflation has eased and the softening bias is expected to continue,

However, there is still a hawkish tilt to U.S. Fed policy, and other advanced economies' policy rates are expected to continue to rise given that respective inflation levels are still quite high compared to the targets, he said.

"While we expect the RBI to stay on pause in June, the next move is surely a cut. However, we might have to wait until around the February 2024 MPC meeting for this cut," said Pan.

"Amid a gradual decline in inflation and some moderation in growth arising from external headwinds, we expect the RBI to stay on hold through FY24," Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, said in a note. "Guidance on liquidity will be closely watched, but even there, we see the RBI as being more reactive than pro-active."