Qatar Investment Authority To Invest Rs 8,278 Crore In Reliance Retail Ventures

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said on Wednesday that Qatar Investment Authority will invest Rs 8,278 crore in the company.

The sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, buy a minority equity stake of 0.99% on a fully-diluted basis in the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd., according to a media release.

This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.3 lakh crore.