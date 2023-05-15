PVR-Inox Q4 Results: Losses At Rs 333 Crore, Revenue Up 22%

PVR Inox Ltd. slipped into losses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 on account of several merger-related expenses, but its revenue surpassed expectations.

The country's largest multiplex operator posted a net loss of Rs 333.37 crore in the quarter ended March, as against a net profit of Rs 16.15 crore in the previous three months, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 66.03-crore consensus loss estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The quarter ended March 2023 saw the consummation of the PVR Inox merger. Profitability was impacted due to high depreciation expense of Rs 10.58 crore on cinemas proposed to be shut down, impairment of assets of Rs 10.82 crore relating to a project which is now suspended, and deferred tax asset write-off of Rs 134.3 crore on account of transition to new tax regime and reinstatement of deferred tax assets, the company said.

PVR Q4 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue rose 22% to Rs 1,143.17 crore, against an estimate of Rs 1,070.53-crore.

Ebitda was down 9% to Rs 263.87 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 286.61 crore.

Margin stood at 23.1% against 30.7%, lower than the estimate of 26.8%.

Shares of PVR-Inox closed 1.5% higher on Monday, before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.46% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.