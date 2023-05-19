Power Distribution Companies And Litigation Woes — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

The woes of the power sector, so to speak, all seem to land at the feet of the discoms. Can you explain why all these problems seem to stem from the power distribution companies?

Vinayak Chatterjee: That’s the question that is often asked and it is popularly said in the power sector, that it is the discom tail that wags the power sector dog and the discoms have actually been the source of much friction on two sides vis-a-vis consumers when they raise tariffs and vis-a-vis their payments in time to the suppliers of energy.

So, the buyers of electricity have very little voice because it is the regulatory authorities that set tariffs and that is almost a semi-judicial process. What has happened to the generators is that they feel very suffocated, stifled, and frustrated with what one would broadly call as a dysfunctional commercial behaviour between the discoms and them.

If you speak to any power generator, whether it is traditional coal-based or global, they will tell you their woes vis-a-vis their interaction with discoms, how difficult it is to get a genuine cost passed through in a tariff or how difficult it is to get payments in time and also the payments which have been directed by various authorities like the state regulator because they always go out and the discoms traditionally go around challenging every dispensation handed to them by the judicial or semi-judicial system.

So, we finally have, as you rightly observed in the judgement that the Supreme Court gave in the case of GMR Warora Energy versus the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission and others. There are some very strong points that the Lordships have made.

They broadly fall into five categories, but there are two-three fundamental ones and the first one is that when there is a change in law, you know, all contracts between a supplier of power and a buyer of power, between a generator and a discom, has very strong legal contracts that sets out the roles, responsibilities and liabilities of different parties and it very clearly sets out that when there is a change in law.

For example, if the government imposes a green cess on coal or if there is a change in the taxation structure, the GST comes and replaces something else. If there are genuine facts that change the costing structure of the generator of power, which is a change in law, then the regulators who determine tariff are authorised to allow the costs whether they increase or they decrease, to pass through the system and end up as tariff to the consumers, so that the generators recover, the genuine cost increases.

The cost decreases normally do not happen, it is the cost increases that happen. For example, the government recently put a duty on the importation of solar modules from China and related countries. Now, when you put a 30% duty, obviously the cost of solar panels goes up and if the cost of solar panels goes up, the power supply by solar installation goes up.

So, these are issues which the generator has no control over and therefore it is logical as they affect the cost of producing power that gets passed through. The point I am trying to make is that whenever such an obvious change in law happens, the discoms instead of allowing an increased tariff, go around challenging it. So, the state regulator says yes, you can increase the tariff by x paisa, whatever by 50 paisa or so. Then the discoms instead of just agreeing and getting on with it, goes into a whirlpool of challenging that tariff increase.