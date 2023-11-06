Plans To Double Production Capacity Of Mozambique-Based ICVL To 4 MTPA: SAIL Chairman

In Mozambique, the production capacity of ICVL is being doubled and a detailed project report is being prepared in this regard, Prakash told PTI on the sidelines the ISA Coking Coal Summit in the national capital.

When asked about the investment for doubling the capacity, the Chairman said, "it will be to the tune of $150-200 million."

He added that SAIL has procured around eight coking coal shipments of 75,000 tonne, from Russia in the first two quarters of 2023-24.