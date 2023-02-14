Piaggio Vehicles Announces Entry Of Ape Electrik 3-Wheeler In Philippines

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of Italian auto major Piaggio Group, on Tuesday announced the entry of its electric three-wheeler Ape Electrik in the Philippines for last-mile mobility.

The electric three-wheeler will be manufactured at the company's Baramati manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

"For Piaggio Vehicles, entry into the Philippines is a stepping-stone towards accelerating the adoption of EVs across the world and towards a sustainable planet."