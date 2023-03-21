Meet Arnab Banerjee, The New CEO & MD Of CEAT Ltd
CEAT, one of the leading tyre manufacturers in India, has announced a change in its top leadership. The company has appointed Arnab Banerjee as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) while Anant Goenka has been designated as Vice Chairman of the company. The new appointments will be effective from April 1, 2023.
Who Is Arnab Banerjee?
Arnab Banerjee is the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CEAT Limited and was previously serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. He joined CEAT in 2005 as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Academics
Arnab Banerjee has an illustrious academic record. Banerjee is a distinguished alumnus of world-class institutions like IIT Kharagpur, IIM Kolkata, and Harvard Business School.
Arnab Banerjee's Career At CEAT
Arnab Banerjee has been working as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CEAT and has been groomed by the Board of Directors to take over the top position. According to the company's filing, Banerjee was given company-wide exposure as COO to prepare him for the role of CEO. His appointment as CEO and MD is for a term of two years.
Over the years, he has been responsible for innovations in marketing, sales and distribution strategy, manufacturing flexibility, and seamless supply chain processes. He has also played a key role in ensuring customer satisfaction.
CEAT expects Banerjee's appointment as CEO and MD will bring a fresh perspective and energy to the company. Banerjee’s vast experience in the industry will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and ensuring that it remains a leader in the highly competitive tyre manufacturing industry.
Arnab Banerjee's Current Salary
As per CEAT's annual report for 2022, Arnab Banerjee had a total remuneration of ₹2.96 crore. This figure includes a salary of ₹2.75 crore and other benefits that go upwards of ₹20 lakh.
Anant Goenka Appointed As Vice Chairman Of CEATC
Anant Goenka, the outgoing CEO of CEAT, has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the company. He will continue to serve as Chairman of the Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Goenka has been leading CEAT since 2018 and played a pivotal role in the growth of the company during his tenure.
Talking about Anant Goenka's time at CEAT, Harsh Goenka (Chairman, RPG Group) said:
''Anant has had an exciting time at CEAT and has been able to lead the company through a transformative phase where technology, brand-building and capacity-creation have been the key themes. As Vice Chairman of the Company, I am sure he will be able to focus more on specific subjects besides his deeper engagement in driving new businesses at the group level,''- Harsh Goenka