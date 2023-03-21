Meet Arnab Banerjee, The New CEO & MD Of CEAT Ltd

Arnab Banerjee has been working as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CEAT and has been groomed by the Board of Directors to take over the top position. According to the company's filing, Banerjee was given company-wide exposure as COO to prepare him for the role of CEO. His appointment as CEO and MD is for a term of two years.

Over the years, he has been responsible for innovations in marketing, sales and distribution strategy, manufacturing flexibility, and seamless supply chain processes. He has also played a key role in ensuring customer satisfaction.

CEAT expects Banerjee's appointment as CEO and MD will bring a fresh perspective and energy to the company. Banerjee’s vast experience in the industry will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and ensuring that it remains a leader in the highly competitive tyre manufacturing industry.