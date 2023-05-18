Pfizer Recalls Four Products After Manufacturing Error

Pfizer Ltd. has initiated voluntary recall of four products after an 'out-of-specification' was observed at the manufacturing facility of its contract manufacturer.

The company announced the recall of Magnex, Magnex Forte, Zosyn, and Magnamycin injections, in an exchange filing on Thursday. These products were manufactured by Astral SteriTech Pvt. and marketed by Pfizer, the statement said.

The company was informed by Astral—its contract manufacturer for the recalled products in India—that it has observed an 'out-of-specification' during a routine environmental monitoring of its manufacturing block. In industry parlance, 'out-of-specification' refers to deviation from predetermined specification or accepted criteria set by the manufacturer or laboratory.