Peace At Murugappa Group

Valli has been hitting the national headlines since 2020 when she chose to take the whole issue to court.

In identical press releases, both sides – Valli and the Murugappa family – said they have agreed to "settle the disputes and differences between the family branch of late MV Murugappan (including Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan), on one side, and the rest of the family members, on the other side, which arose post the demise of late MV Murugappan".

"The members of the Murugappa family first discussed and concluded the terms of the family arrangement amongst themselves at a meeting in the presence of their respective advisors. This understanding was recorded today by way of a memorandum entered into by the members of the Murugappa family with the family branch of late MV Murugappan (including Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan)," the release said.

"The family members are committed to undertake the necessary transactions to effect the family arrangement within the next 90 days,” it added.

“The family arrangement is envisaged primarily to bring about amity and maintain goodwill amongst the members of the Murugappa family, and to maintain the overall harmony within the family, in this generation, as well as in the future. The family arrangement ensures that all the issues between the members will be settled. The terms of the family arrangement itself are confidential,” said the release.

Meanwhile, they have also agreed to withdraw all legal proceedings between the family groups.

"No listed company forming part of the Murugappa Group is a party to the family arrangement, and nothing in the family arrangement relates to the management or control of, or grants any special rights to the parties in, any such companies," the release said.