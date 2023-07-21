Ola S1 Air Arrival Confirmed, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Date; Check Details Here
The booking will first open for the one's who have reserved the electric scooter.
Ola Electric on Friday announced the date for the arrival of Ola S1 Air electric scooter.
Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Cabs and Ola electric announced the news on Twitter.
"Purchase for S1 Air will open from 28th July-30th July for reservers and all our existing community, at an introductory price of ₹1,09,999. Everyone else can purchase from 31st July at ₹1,19,999. Reserve now to get the introductory price! Deliveries start early August!" he tweeted.
Soon after the announcement, Ola Electric also announced the arrival from its official Twitter handle.
"The all-new versatile S1 Air is coming on 28th July #EndICEage", the tweet said.
Ola S1 Air Purchase Date
As per the information shared by Bhavish, the purchase of Ola S1 Air will first open for the people who have reserved the vehicle and also for the existing Ola Users and community members. They can purchase the Ola S1 Air Scooter from July 28-30, at an introductory price of Rs 1,09,999.
For others, the booking window will open on July 31 at a price of Rs 1,19,999.
He also stated that buyers can still go ahead and reserve the Ola S1 Air if they want to buy it for the introductory price!
When Will Ola S1 Air Deliveries Begin?
Many have already reserved the Ola S1 Air scooter and are keen to know the purchase date as well the delivery date.
Ola Cabs CEO confirmed through his tweet that the deliveries of Ola S1 Air will start from early August
How to Book Ola S1 Air?
To book an Ola S1 Air in Mumbai, you can follow these steps:
Go to the Ola Electric website and click on Explore Ola S1 Air button
Click on Reserve at Rs. 999 button
You will get options of various Ola S1s.
Select the Ola S1 Air.
Choose the colour you want to buy
Add your pin code.
Click on Reserve for Rs 999
Remember, the Scooter price depends on PIN Code. For registration, PIN Code should be as per your address proofs.
Once you have booked the Ola S1 Air, you will be assigned a delivery date. Currently, there is a waiting period for the Ola S1 Air in Mumbai.
About Ola S1 Air
The S1 Air is equipped with the newest MoveOS 3 software by Ola, which introduces several innovative features. Powering the S1 Air is a 2.5 kWh battery pack and a hub-mounted motor, which delivers a maximum output of 4.5 kW.
Ola S1 Air boasts an IDC-certified range of 100 kilometres on eco mode, the scooter can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 9.8 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 90 kmph. A complete charge from zero takes approximately 4.5 hours.
The Ola S1 Air is fitted with a standard telescopic suspension at the front and shock absorbers at the back, and drum brakes are installed at both ends. These alterations, among others, have resulted in a weight reduction to 99 kg from the 125 kg of the Ola S1 Pro.
The S1 Air features a redesigned seat and a regular tubular grab-rail. With an under seat storage capacity of 34 litres—2 litres less than the S1 and S1 Pro—it also incorporates a 7-inch touchscreen and three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports.
The Ola S1 Air will be offered in four colour options - Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, and Midnight Blue.