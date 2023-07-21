Ola S1 Air Arrival Confirmed, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Date; Check Details Here

As per the information shared by Bhavish, the purchase of Ola S1 Air will first open for the people who have reserved the vehicle and also for the existing Ola Users and community members. They can purchase the Ola S1 Air Scooter from July 28-30, at an introductory price of Rs 1,09,999.

For others, the booking window will open on July 31 at a price of Rs 1,19,999.

He also stated that buyers can still go ahead and reserve the Ola S1 Air if they want to buy it for the introductory price!