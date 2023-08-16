Ola Launches New S1X, S1 Pro Gen 2 Electric Scooters; Check Price, Features And Other Details
The company also showcased its four electric motorcycles which will be launched towards the end of 2024.
Ola Electric on Tuesday launched the all-new Ola S1 X and the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 electric scooters in India.
The new entry-level electric scooter S1X will be sold at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is priced at 1,47,499 (ex-showroom).
All You Need To Know About New OLA S1X
The new S1X electric scooter comes in three variants, S1X (with 2kwh battery), S1X with 3kwh battery and S1X+ also with a 3kwh battery but with more connected features, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at a customer event held at Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu).
The S1X with 2kwh battery variant has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 for the first week and will be priced at Rs 89,999 afterwards, he said.
Bookings will start immediately and deliveries will begin by December, Aggarwal said, adding the entry-level electric scooter is aimed for daily commutes of around 10-20 km.
The S1X variant with a 3kwh battery has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 89,999 for the first week and afterwards it will be tagged at Rs 99,999.
The variant can be booked immediately and deliveries will begin in December, the CEO said.
The S1X+ has also been launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 for the first week and afterwards it will be priced at Rs 1,09,999. He said customers can book the model immediately and deliveries will be by the end of September.
OLA S1X: Range And Colour Options
The S1X series has a range of 91 to 151 kilometres on a single charge and can reach the top speed of 90 km/hour.
The colour options are: Red Velocity, Midnight, Vogue, Stellar, Funk, Porcelian White and Liquid Silver.
OLA S1 Pro Gen 2: Range And Colour Options
The S1 Pro Gen 2 has a range of 195 kilometres on a single charge and can reach a top speed of 120 km/hour.
The colour options are: Amethyst, Stellar Blue, Matt White, Jet Black and Midnight Blue.
In a statement, Bhavish Aggarwal said, "We are working with speed and with a clear vision to support the country's leadership in electrification. By developing core technologies in-house, and through adopting economies of scale, localized supply chains and manufacturing engineering, we will ensure complete price parity between ICE and EV vehicles."
With the launch of the new scooters, Ola Electric's portfolio comprises S1X (2khw), S1X, S1X+, S1Air and S1 Pro priced between Rs 89,999 and Rs 1.47 lakh.
Ola Electric also showcased its four electric motorcycles -- Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster and Cruiser -- at the event.
"I am also thrilled to announce the global debut of Ola's electric motorcycles that will be launched towards the end of 2024. Designed and engineered in-house, these motorcycles represent Ola's leap into the future of motorcycling," Aggarwal said.
