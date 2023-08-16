Ola Launches New S1X, S1 Pro Gen 2 Electric Scooters; Check Price, Features And Other Details

The new S1X electric scooter comes in three variants, S1X (with 2kwh battery), S1X with 3kwh battery and S1X+ also with a 3kwh battery but with more connected features, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at a customer event held at Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu).

The S1X with 2kwh battery variant has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 79,999 for the first week and will be priced at Rs 89,999 afterwards, he said.

Bookings will start immediately and deliveries will begin by December, Aggarwal said, adding the entry-level electric scooter is aimed for daily commutes of around 10-20 km.

The S1X variant with a 3kwh battery has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 89,999 for the first week and afterwards it will be tagged at Rs 99,999.

The variant can be booked immediately and deliveries will begin in December, the CEO said.

The S1X+ has also been launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 for the first week and afterwards it will be priced at Rs 1,09,999. He said customers can book the model immediately and deliveries will be by the end of September.