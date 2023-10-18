BQPrimeBusiness NewsOil Jumps As Gaza Hospital Blast Ratchets Up Regional Tensions
Oil Jumps As Gaza Hospital Blast Ratchets Up Regional Tensions

18 Oct 2023, 5:37 AM IST
<p>An aerial view of an oil factory in Tokyo, Japan. (Source: Reuters)</p>
An aerial view of an oil factory in Tokyo, Japan. (Source: Reuters)

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied as a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital boosted tensions in the Middle East before President Joe Biden’s arrival in the region.

West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 1.7% in early Asian trading. Leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority canceled a summit with Biden that had been scheduled for Wednesday in Jordan. The US president is leading a diplomatic push to avert the widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 500 people died, and blamed an Israeli airstrike. Israel blamed a failed missile from militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The Pentagon said it didn’t have information on who was responsible. 

US benchmark WTI traded 1.4% higher at $87.89 a barrel at 7:16 a.m. in Singapore, after settling unchanged on Tuesday.

