Oil Jumps As Gaza Hospital Blast Ratchets Up Regional Tensions
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied as a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital boosted tensions in the Middle East before President Joe Biden’s arrival in the region.
West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 1.7% in early Asian trading. Leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority canceled a summit with Biden that had been scheduled for Wednesday in Jordan. The US president is leading a diplomatic push to avert the widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 500 people died, and blamed an Israeli airstrike. Israel blamed a failed missile from militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The Pentagon said it didn’t have information on who was responsible.
US benchmark WTI traded 1.4% higher at $87.89 a barrel at 7:16 a.m. in Singapore, after settling unchanged on Tuesday.
