NSE, BSE Remove Adani Enterprises From Short-Term Surveillance
NSE, BSE Remove Adani Enterprises From Short-Term Surveillance

The exchanges had put the stock under short-term ASM on May 25.

01 Jun 2023, 9:06 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings. (Source: Amit Dave/Reuters)</p></div>
The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings. (Source: Amit Dave/Reuters)

The National Stock Exchange and the BSE will move Adani Enterprises Ltd., which was put under the short-term additional surveillance measure on May 25, out of the framework from Friday.

The Gautam Adani-led company saw its net profit more than double year-on-year during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. It posted a 137% rise year-on-year in profit at Rs 722.48 crore.

On May 13, the company announced plans to raise Rs 12,500 crore via a qualified institutional placement.

Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 0.11% higher at Rs 2,496 apiece on Thursday even as the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.25% to 18,487.75.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

