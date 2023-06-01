NSE, BSE Remove Adani Enterprises From Short-Term Surveillance
The exchanges had put the stock under short-term ASM on May 25.
The National Stock Exchange and the BSE will move Adani Enterprises Ltd., which was put under the short-term additional surveillance measure on May 25, out of the framework from Friday.
The Gautam Adani-led company saw its net profit more than double year-on-year during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. It posted a 137% rise year-on-year in profit at Rs 722.48 crore.
On May 13, the company announced plans to raise Rs 12,500 crore via a qualified institutional placement.
Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 0.11% higher at Rs 2,496 apiece on Thursday even as the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.25% to 18,487.75.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.