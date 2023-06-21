NLC India Plans To Invest Rs 75,000 Crore In Green Energy Push

NLC India Ltd. will invest Rs 75,000 crore till 2030 to meet its expansion plans, including diversification into green hydrogen, ammonia, and coal-to-diesel projects.

To balance its green versus conventional mining and thermal power generation activities, the company plans to increase its overall renewable capacity to 6,000 MW by 2030 from 1,421 MW at present.

"We have awarded a 300 MW solar power plant in the Barsingsar mines area in Rajasthan and tendered a 50 MW solar plant in the mined reclaimed area in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu," Prasannakumar Motupalli, chairman and managing director at NLC India (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corp.), told BQ Prime in an interview.