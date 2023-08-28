Nitin Gadkari To Launch 100% Ethanol-Fueled Variant Of Toyota's Innova On August 29; Details Here

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari will unveil a 100% ethanol-fueled variant of Toyota's Innova car on August 29.

Gadkari, who has been encouraging car manufacturers to come out with alternative fuel-powered and green vehicles, had last year launched a hydrogen-powered car, Toyota Mirai EV.

"On August 29, I am going to launch the popular (Toyota) Innova car on 100 per cent ethanol," Gadkari said last week while addressing the Mint Sustainability Summit in the national capital.

Accoriding to news agency PTI, this car will be World's first BS-VI (Stage-II), electrified flex-fuel vehicle.

Gadkari said that he started taking interest in biofuels in 2004 after the petrol price hike in the country and visited Brazil for this purpose. He said that biofuels can do wonders and save a lot of forex which is being spent on the import of petroleum.

"If we want to become Atamnirbhar (self-reliant) we have to bring this oil import to zero. At present it is Rs 16 lakh crore. This is a big loss to the economy," the Union Minister said.

"We have taken a lot of (sustainability) initiatives but we need to take more because pollution is a problem. Ecology and the environment are very important. We need to reduce air and water pollution. We have to improve the quality of water in our rivers. This is a big challenge. We need to protect our ecology and environment," he said.

"We need to educate people to change waste into wealth," he said. He also hoped that the logistic cost would come down to 9% from 14 to 16% at present with the construction of more highways.

(With PTI inputs)