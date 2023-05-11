New Twist In Zee-Sony Merger

The NSE and the BSE may have to reconsider their approvals to the Sony-Zee merger in light of a recent order by SEBI against an Essel Group entity, the exchanges told the company law tribunal on Thursday.

On April 25, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had passed an order against Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd. This order was placed before the tribunal on the market regulator's direction with the intention of bringing to the court's notice the functioning of companies managed by the Essel Group.

Shirpur is a listed company promoted by Jayneer Infrapower and Multiventures Pvt., a company owned by the family members of Subash Chandra, the promoter of Essel Group companies. The list of shareholders of Jayneer includes several members of the Goenka family, including Punit Goenka, chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.