NDTV Gets I&B Ministry Nod For Three High-Definition Channels
New Delhi Television Ltd. has received approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcast to launch three high-definition channels.
"...The Company has received a letter dated Sept. 25, 2023, from MIB conveying its intention to grant permission to the Company to uplink and downlink three news and current affairs channels in High Definition," it said in an exchange filing.
The channels are NDTV 24x7 HD, NDTV India HD, and NDTV Profit HD.
The company shall duly intimate the stock exchanges on the launch of the HD channels, it said.
NDTV had already launched two regional channels—NDTV Rajasthan and NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh.
The broadcasting company plans to roll out two more regional news channels: NDTV Gujarati and NDTV Marathi.
